Ukrainian mother, son find refuge in Polish home

(NewsNation) — Ludmila and her son are two of the more than 3.5 million Ukrainians who have fled the independent nation since Russia commenced its invasion.

More than 2.1 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland — more than the entire population of Warsaw.

Among them are Ludmila and her son, who have been welcomed by a Polish family they’d never met but already consider lifelong friends.

“I’m sure we’ll be in contact the rest of our lives after all of this,” Ludmila said. “I hope when everything will be done, they will come to us, to Ukraine, to our home, to our house.”

Ludmila’s decision wasn’t easy, but it’s a choice Ukrainiains have faced since the onset of Russia’s war.

The mother went back and forth between the thought of staying in Ukraine or seeking refuge in Poland. Ultimately, Ludmila confronted the reality of the situation and told her son the truth: They needed to run from the war.

The pair fled three weeks ago. Ludmila’s other two sons, father, mother and sister are still in Ukraine.

“This is not only me and my family,” she said. “But also the people from Ukraine.”

To assist with the growing refugee crisis, the U.S. has increased its humanitarian assistance by agreeing to admit as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

Back in Poland, some humanitarian responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of individual civilians. The decision to take in Ludmila and her son felt natural to Polish citizens Krzysztof and Anna. The couple have wondered whether Poland might be Russia’s next target and empathize with Ludmila’s need for support, they said.

“What if it had been my sons? What if it had been my wife and my kids?” Krzysztof said. “It’s normal for them to help someone else.”

Ludmila is grateful for Krzysztof and Anna, but she hopes to return soon to her native country. One month into the Russian invasion, she thinks about home often — her house and the friends she left behind, the happy memories of simple tasks such as grocery shopping in pre-war times.

“We are normal people who just want peace. We just want to go home — to our home — to meet our friends, family, and we need a world without war,” she said.