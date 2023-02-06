Ukrainian Parliament member calls for unity as war continues

(NewsNation) — As Ukraine approaches the one year mark since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudyk anticipates continued violence.

“Putin learned his lesson, and he will try to hit us harder,” Rudyk said on “NewsNation Live.”

According to Rudyk, Ukraine is planning another military push in response to Russian escalation, saying, “We can do the impossible things, stand against the impossible force.”

Ukraine is also focusing on providing resources to cities recently devastated with violence, and assessing the threat of Iran’s reported drone factory in Russia, says Rudyk.

“Its not an army that Putin is fighting. He’s fighting every single Ukrainian man and woman,” Rudyk said, calling on her country to unite, “We are able to stand against this war as one nation, holding each other and standing together.”

This interview was edited for clarity and grammar.