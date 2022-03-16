(NewsNation) — The exhaustion and realization that home is in the rearview mirror for many refugees is beginning to set in across the Polish-Ukrainian border, where some who fled are now aiding in the growing refugee crisis.

For many, the Polish border marks the completion of the first long and grueling leg of the journey from a now war-torn country. Ukrainian woman Irrana made that journey with her son. She then made a quick transition from being a refugee to helping them as a volunteer.

“My son and I (are) here but my heart is in Ukraine,” the woman said. “And I must help my Ukrainian people because I am a part of Ukraine.”

A fellow volunteer, Elina, is Ukrainian by birth but has lived in Poland for the past five years. The work she does for refugees helps ease the ache of seeing her fellow Ukrainians suffer, she said.

“It’s easier to focus on helping. Like today I saw a lot of pain, a lot of scared people. But if I help at least 10 people, it’s a win for me” Elena said.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country so far. The majority of refugees have come across the Polish border.

U.S. Army veteran John Bentley is among the volunteers who have traveled to help them.

“I come to Warsaw and I pick up a clipboard and somebody gave me a vest,” Bentley said.

The Portland, Oregon, resident quit his job and left his family behind about a month ago. In his mind, he couldn’t be anywhere else, he said.

“It’s the job of the comfortable to become uncomfortable to help the uncomfortable become more comfortable,” Bentley said. “That’s our job.”

After crossing the border, refugees take one of two paths. They either stay nearby hoping for a quick return to Ukraine or they head off to other parts of Europe.

One Ukrainian refugee named Sofia told NewsNation she’s traveling to Lithuania.

“It is so hard to find accommodations now. Poland is clogged with refugees,” she said.

Irrana and Elina mourn for their country and see the devastation on the faces of Ukrainians every day. Their hope is for the pain to end soon. Above all, they don’t want their country to give in.

“If our soldiers give up, Russia will be in Europe, too,” Irrana said. “We hope that our soldiers are not only for Ukraine. They are for the whole world.”