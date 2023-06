KYIV, UKRAINE – JUNE 1: A man mourns over the body of his granddaughter killed during a Russian missile attack, next to a damaged clinic on June 1, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. At least three were killed, including a child, and others were injured by falling debris from intercepted missiles. Russia has targeted Kyiv with near daily air strikes in the last week, a combination of missile and drone attacks. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)