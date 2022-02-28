Ukrainian soldiers guarding Snake Island ‘alive and well’

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, The Russian navy’s amphibious assault ship Kaliningrad sails into the Sevastopol harbor in Crimea. The Russian navy has sent six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea as part of a buildup of forces near Ukraine that stoked Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — The Ukrainian soldiers thought to have died last week while defending the country’s Snake Island are “alive and well,” according to a report from CNN, which cites an official statement from the Ukrainian Navy.

Last week, when the commander of a Russian warship demanded the soldiers surrender or or be attacked, the soldiers replied: “Go f— yourself.” Video of the exchange quickly spread on social media.

The guards were reportedly killed after Russia opened fire on the island. But Monday, the Ukrainian Navy released a statement announcing their survival. According to CNN, the statement said that although the guards were able to repel two attacks by Russian forces, they ultimately surrendered “due to the lack of ammunition.”

The Ukrainian soldiers are being held in Sevastopol, Crimea, CNN reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News