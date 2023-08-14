(NewsNation) — About $200 million in additional security assistance is going to Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The department said in a news release the items in the assistance package include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

Mine clearing equipment and systems

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds

120mm tank ammunition

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets

37 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment

58 water trailers

Over 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing

Spare parts, maintenance and other field equipment.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Ukraine has received more than $43 billion from the United States.

As the Associated Press reported last week, the Pentagon is providing the $200 million to Ukraine to help sustains its counteroffensive as troops on the front lines face significant hurdles against a well-entrenched Russian defense.

“Every day, Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure, while also weaponizing hunger and contributing to global food insecurity through its destruction of Ukraine’s civilian ports and grain infrastructure,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday. “Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

This aid package comes as the U.S. funding for Ukraine is nearly all spent as the intense and bloody land war causes much of the ammunition and weaponry to be used up.

Officials from the Biden administration have asked Congress for more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine as well as another $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year.

A majority of congressional Republicans have supported aiding Ukraine, though the chorus of those questioning how much more money should be spent has gotten louder this year. Aid proponents say it’s important to show Russia the U.S. will contribute to curb its expansion.

White House budget director Shalanda Young recently wrote a letter to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging swift action to follow through on the United States’ “commitment to the Ukrainian peoples’ defense of their homeland and to democracy around the world.”

On Monday, officials said, Russia launched three waves of drones and missiles against Odesa, a southern port city in Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Forces said they intercepted the airborne weapons. A residential building, a supermarket and a dormitory of an educational facility in the city were damaged by falling debris, Odesa’s governor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.