US ambassador visits WSJ reporter arrested in Russia

FILE – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)

The U.S. ambassador to Russia said Monday that she was able to visit the American reporter who was detained more than two weeks ago on charges of espionage.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy said that she visited Evan Gershkovich in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison and, “He is in good health and remains strong.”

It was “the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago,” she said on Twitter. “We reiterate our call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.