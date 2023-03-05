US evaluating Ukrainian pilots for possible F-16 training

LASK, POLAND – OCTOBER 12: F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Polish Air Force takes part in a NATO air Shielding exercise at the Lask Air Base on October 12, 2022 in Lask, Poland. NATO’s Allied Air Command, the Polish Air Force and the United States Air Force demonstrate the modern aircraft capabilities of Polish F-16s and the U.S. F-22s. As the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continues, NATO member Poland has been investing in new military equipment and various NATO allies’ troops are now stationed in the country. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. is evaluating Ukrainian pilots for training on F-16 fighter jets, according to senior U.S. officials.

Two pilots are reportedly on U.S. soil, undergoing an assessment to see how long it will take to train them to fly the fighter jets. NBC first reported the news, and those pilots could be joined by others soon, as the U.S. has the approval to bring up to 10 Ukrainian pilots for training. Many more are reportedly getting training in Europe.

The pilots are being assessed using flight simulators, and officials said it should not be considered a training program and that the pilots would not necessarily be flying any planes while in the U.S.

Fighter jets have long been on the list of requested aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has sought Western fighter jets since early in the war to bolster its force of Soviet-made MiG-29 and Su fighters. The success of its air force in defending its skies and territory despite Russia’s bigger numbers helped push back Moscow’s initial assault.

The U.S. has not committed to sending fighter jets, and officials said the assessment of Ukrainian pilots should not be an indication that the Pentagon’s position has changed. One official described the visit as part of routine exchanges between the Ukrainian and U.S. militaries.

If the U.S. were to commit to sending fighter planes, officials previously estimated it would take between 50 and 80 F-16s to replace the current Ukrainian air force. It would also take several years before the planes would be ready to be delivered.

As the war itself continues to drag on, German chancellor Olaf Sholz says the only way he sees it ending is for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to realize he cannot win, and withdraw his troops before peace talks can begin.

In the meantime, Putin’s troops reportedly aren’t in good shape.

A new report from The Independent says some were ordered to attack a Ukrainian base armed with just firearms and shovels.

There’s been extensive reporting about Russians being unprepared, and lacking in supplies, training and equipment.

As the West continues to provide weapons and aid to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said publicly the U.S. is still working diplomatically behind the scenes with Russia to bring American Paul Whelan home.

At a press conference, Blinken says the U.S. put forward a serious proposal for Whelan’s release and that “Moscow should accept it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.