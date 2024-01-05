US missile supply concerns rise amid Ukraine, Middle East conflict

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — With conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, concerns rise about a potentially dwindling supply of surface-to-air missiles in the U.S. Demand has soared globally, creating a multi-year backlog.

Norway’s Kongsberg Defense Group helps produce the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as Nasams. This weapon safeguards crucial locations, including the White House, against aerial threats like helicopters and drones.

The Wall Street Journal first reported demand for the weapons system continues to soar from Western countries facing rising threats, including from Russia and China. It’s created a long backlog for certain weapons.

According to the publication, it could take up to two years to receive a new Nasams, and there’s currently a multiyear backlog.

A 2023 wargame simulation of how the U.S. would respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the Center for Strategic & International Studies estimated America would run out of all-important long-range anti-ship missiles within the first week.

The U.S. wouldn’t be able to replenish its stock quickly due to each missile taking about two years to make.

The complexity of modern weapons, requiring hundreds of suppliers, poses a challenge. The surge in demand has created supply chain issues.

In addition to existing concerns, the ongoing threat from China continues, given its substantial manufacturing industry and the massive amount of missile systems in the country.

The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine further contribute to the demand. Ret. MSgt USAF Combat Controller Eric Ballester, a defense analyst, expressed appreciation regarding the U.S. situation in an interview with NewsNation.

“You can’t mass produce it based off a need, because there’s a need for this air defense system and to be able to address multiple conflicts,” Ballester said. “Just because there’s a need, doesn’t mean there’s going to be a fulfillment capable because there’s bottlenecks, there’s constraints.”

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal the U.S. can support Israel and Ukraine while maintaining domestic readiness.

Kongsberg intends to build a new more-efficient factory by next June, aiming to increase missile production tenfold.