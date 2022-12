(NewsNation) — Ukrainian defenses successfully shot down a wave of Russian drone attacks Wednesday in and around Kyiv.

As the U.S. plans to potentially provide a highly advanced Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, it could soon be a lot easier for Ukraine to protect civilians from Russian bombardments. The plan still needs formal approval from the Biden administration.

