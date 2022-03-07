US rejects no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for help

(NewsNation) — As Russian forces turn up the aggression, the window of time to get humanitarian aid and offensive weapons to Ukrainian fighters is closing in.

Last week, the U.S. and its allies sent more than 17,000 weapons, including anti-tank missiles, through Poland and Romania to Ukraine. The demand for supplies continue as the war rages on in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian leaders are warning of more intense Russian attacks. In an overnight video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized western leaders for what he called indifference to Russian shelling of civilian targets.

“The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the west that sanctions are not enough,” he said.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a no-fly zone off the negotiating table, saying it would require the United States to shoot down Russian planes, subsequently causing another world war.

“The president also has a responsibility to not get us into a direct conflict, a direct war with Russia, a nuclear power and risk a war that expands even beyond Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Many world leaders are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, calling them war crimes. Ukrainian leaders have asked the international criminal court to act swiftly against Russia despite the ongoing investigation.

Bipartisan leaders’ calls for the Biden administration to cut off all Russian oil and gas grew.

China’s Foreign Minister on Monday called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner,” as the country has yet to condemn the invasion. Since the invasion, China has reiterated that the two nations’ partnership is strong.

In the meantime, the U.S. is sending 7,000 more troops to Germany to shore up NATO’s eastern flank and Russia is set to resume cease-fire talks Monday.