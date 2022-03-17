(NewsNation) — Ukraine’s successful use of what weapons experts are calling the “Toyota Corolla of drones” has surprised Western military leaders, and more aerial firepower is on the way. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it is sending 100 Switchblade drones, also called “kamikaze drones,” to Ukraine.

Up to this point, the Ukrainian forces have relied on a Turkish-made drone, the Bayraktar TB2. With a top speed of 138 mph and a maximum flight time of 27 hours, the TB2 has wreaked havoc on the Russian forces.

The 100 kamikazes, along with other weapons, are part of an $800 million aid package announced Wednesday.

“I think these are going to be a gamechanger in Ukraine,” said retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton.

Unlike the TB2s, which are relatively large and detectable on radar, the kamikaze drones are newer, smaller and fly much lower, which makes them more difficult for Russian air defense systems to track.

According to the manufacturer based in Virginia, kamikaze drones are lightweight, flexible and can be launched from air, land or sea.

Where does the kamikaze name come from? The drones are single-use and explode on impact, designed to take out enemy personnel and even larger military vehicles, hence the name “kamikaze.”

It’s not clear how long it will take for the American drones to arrive in Ukraine. On Thursday, a senior defense official said the U.S. is working as quickly as possible to deliver assistance.

Ukrainian forces will hope the small, easy-to-use drones can make an immediate impact.

Kamikaze drones are just part of the massive war chest heading to Ukraine from the United States. The latest round of weapon shipments also includes Stinger anti-aircraft systems and surface-to-air Javelin missiles. The full list announced Wednesday includes: