US teacher behind bars in Russia pens letter ‘needing help’

(NewsNation) —An American schoolteacher behind bars in Russia has broken her silence.

In a letter from a Russian prison, 46-year-old Sarah Krivanek says “the road has been very hard” since she landed in legal trouble nearly a year ago.

She’s currently serving a year and three-month sentence in connection to assault charges from a domestic dispute. Krivanek was arrested last fall after she reportedly scratched her Russian partner’s nose with a knife while defending herself.

However, her friends believe she is the one who was abused and was defending herself.

NewsNation learned that Krivanek desperately needs help coping with the awful prison conditions as winter approaches, according to the letter.

She says her health has gotten worse and she has no medical care.

