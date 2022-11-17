Vittert: There are limits to U.S., NATO help for Ukraine

(NewsNation) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is walking back comments from Wednesday, when he accused Russians of firing the missile that killed two people in Poland.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert joined the network’s “Rush Hour” to discuss the war in Zelenskyy’s nation, NATO’s response and the future of the conflict.

Vittert said that if the missiles that hit Poland had been Russian, it would have ratcheted up pressure on NATO and the U.S. to increase their involvement in the conflict.

Zelenskyy “would love nothing more than for NATO to get involved militarily,” Vittert said.

But at this point, Vittert cautioned, there may be limits to the military aid that is available to Ukraine.

“U.S. military may be ready to fight today,” Vittert said, “but it may not have enough ammunition to get through the end of the week if, for example, we had to take on China in Taiwan, or in the South China Sea. So the lack of U.S. weapons stockpiles is significant.”

The Russian war in Ukraine has been a significant drain on U.S. resources, and that’s no secret to the world, Vittert stressed.

“I think that there’s starting to be some real questions being asked, especially on Capitol Hill, and we saw that today from Republicans: OK, how long can we afford to keep doing this before Russia and China realize that America is in a much weaker place? And North Korea, for that matter, does too?”

