Voices of Ukraine: Hear from people on the ground in invasion

(NewsNation Now) — A web developer turned bomb shelter coordinator, a lawyer turned food distributor and a literary scholar now organizing escape routes: Ukrainians on the ground are doing what they can as Russian forces escalate attacks.

Ever since Russia’s invasion began, NewsNation been reaching out to ordinary Ukrainians to make sure their voices are included in coverage of the conflict dominating headlines around the world.

We’ll keep this article updated with all the latest details as the conflict continues and we’re able to connect with more people on the ground.

Below are excerpts from the interviews, edited for clarity and length.

MARCH 1

“(I want) to stay here and give birth to defender of Ukrainian land.” Liudmyla Lukianets, Rivne

Liudmyla Lukianets is living in Rivne, a city in northwestern Ukraine of nearly 250,000 people. She is hiding in a makeshift bomb shelter that is in the basement of her apartment complex. On top of the immense day-to-day stress of wartime, Lukianets is dealing with the uncertainty of a difficult pregnancy.

“I’m on the third month of pregnancy right now,” Lukianets said during an appearance on “Morning in America” Tuesday. “And I had some problems with my pregnancy from the beginning. And it’s very difficult to me to be in this condition in this time.”

Lukianets shared with NewsNation a few photos of the shelter in which they hide. It is dimly lit, narrow and looks to be a very basic concrete structure with some basic benches and padding on the ground for a semblance of comfort. Blankets and winter clothes are used to stay warm.

“There’s this place is not very safe, because it’s just a basement,” she said. “And if our house were falling apart, we all will be in a trap. But there is no shelter for me that I can get very quick in my condition. So I have no choice.”

“We are calm and ready” Sasha Golovkova, runs bomb shelter, kyiv



Just a few weeks ago, Sasha Golovkova was a web developer. Now she and her sister are running a bomb shelter in Kyiv for more than 200 people, where they may have to stay for weeks.

Inside what once was just a basement there is now bedding, food, water and a defense system where people prepare evacuation plans, help others get there and assign helpers to specific tasks. Sometimes they play music to lighten the mood.

“Young people feel that they have power inside of themselves to help other people,” Golovkova said. “They just do everything they can, and I’m just one among them.”

“You get used to it, in a sense.“ Michael Rud, Volunteer, Kyiv

Michael Rud said he returned home to Kyiv after the invasion started because he has family, friends and cats to take care of there.

While he’s been working as a volunteer so far, he said he’s considering taking up arms. In the meantime, he said air raid sirens and explosions are now a part of daily life.

“Like five minutes ago we had the air signals again that something is flying at us and I heard some explosions, but you know, you get used to this in a sense, because it happens 20 times a day,” he said.

FEBRUARY 28

“It’s very dangerous to transport food” Dayana Pankova, attorney, Kharkiv

Dayana Pankova, a Ukrainian lawyer and journalist, decided to stay in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and fight.

“A bomb hit a house very close to the house of my family that lives on the side of the city close to the airport, so I wouldn’t really call it safe,” Pankova said on “Banfield” Monday.

She said people in her city were living underground and struggling to transport food to those in need.

“I haven’t had my weapon yet, because I’ve been busy volunteering and helping people get some food because there’s a lot of issues with the food distribution, with medication,” Pankova said.

Speaking with NewsNation hours after the full-scale invasion began Thursday, Pankova said: “ I’ve built my life. So I don’t want to give up on this very easily.”

“They’re trying to bring in specialists that can deal with these kinds of injuries.” Sky Barkley, U.S. medic and volunteer, Western ukraine

Sky Barkley, a medic with Here’s Hope Ministries, is in Ukraine working to bring specialist doctors into the country to help the wounded. He recently left the capital, heading west.

“In the last 24 hours as we were leaving, we are continuing to see a lot of civilians trying to get out of the city,” Barkley said Monday. “We actually left the city with a 78-year-old grandmother and granddaughter that had no other way out.”

On Friday, he told NewsNation that more humanitarian quarters need to be opened to keep people safe as they attempt to flee Ukraine.

“It’s crazy. I’m really sad that something like that is going on in my hometown.” Kateryna Mykhalko, government relations manager, Western Ukraine

Kateryna Mykhalko, a Ukrainian government relations manager, fled Kyiv a day after Russia’s invasion. She’s now sheltering in Western Ukraine.

“I won’t leave the country because it’s my country,” Mykhalko said on “The Donlon Report” Monday. “And I don’t want to go to the border. And I’m not trying to go to Poland or any other country.”

Mykhalko says she worries about the family she left behind.

“My mother is in Kyiv, and she lives in the residential area, but it’s not safe anymore,” Mykhalko said. “I’m calling her, like, two times a day. And she’s saying that there are a lot of military and it’s sometimes hard to understand if it’s like Ukrainian forces, or it’s Russian invaders.”

FEBRUARY 26

“We’re really inspired and motivated because all ordinary people that are here are doing best they can.” Mariia Shuvalova, literary scholar, undisclosed location

Mariia Shuvalova, a Ukrainian scholar and lecturer at the National University of Kyiv Mohyla-Academy, told NewsNation Saturday that she is working from a safe location to assist Ukrainians. Shuvalova says she is helping find legal aid for those who have been arrested, coordinating escape routes for those who want to flee and is fighting propaganda.

“This morning, we were terrified,” Shuvalova said. “We had a lot of misinformation and attacks. And it’s very sad to see all that war crimes that Russia is doing right now because they are bombing kindergartens. And in Kyiv, they bombed (a) children hospital.”

Shuvalova told NewsNation Thursday that she fled Kyiv as Russia attacked, but many of her young students over the age of 18 said they planned on joining the defense forces.

FEBRUARY 25

“It’s all-in war for us.” Oleksandr Ivanov, political activist, Kharkiv

On the second day of Russia’s invasion, political activist Oleksandr Ivanov recalled sheltering with his 7-year-old daughter in the bathroom of his apartment located in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

“She was just trembling and crying, the only thing I could do — I was hugging her and telling her that dad is with you, don’t worry, I’m going to protect you, it’s going to be fine,” Ivanov said.

He said Ukrainians need to defend their country.

“I have lots of friends, I have relatives here, we need to stand up,” Ivanov said. “ We have no choice, it’s all-in war for us.”

“It’s really hard.” Joel Wasserman, American living in Ukraine, Lviv

Joel Wasserman is from Rockville, Maryland. He’s been living in Ukraine for four years and says his girlfriend was in Kyiv when the invasion started. On Friday, he told NewsNation he moved from the capital to the western city of Lviv.

He said that the for the ATMs are long, the roads are packed and the border with Poland is crowded.

“It’s painful,” Wasserman said. “It’s enraging. It’s really hard. It’s really hard.”

FEBRUARY 24

“I’m just stuck in my apartment, not knowing what to do.” Zoe Inutu, 27, student from Zambia

Zoe Inutu is in Zaporizhzhia, a city west of Donetsk, alone in her apartment. She said despite being urged to leave by her government in Zambia, Africa, she is unable to return home because transportation in eastern Ukraine has been shut down.

Inutu said she was initially unable to use her card to withdraw money from an ATM. That has since changed, but she said the lines are still very long as Ukrainians scramble to buy food and other necessities.

“We got the confirmation from our president today, the Zambian president, that we should evacuate from this place. But now, unfortunately, I cannot move out of my city because all the transportation to a different city has been closed up,” Inutu said.

“Osama bin Putin really does underestimate the Ukrainian army” Taras Petro, American translator, Yavoriv

Taras Petro, a United States citizen and translator, said he woke up to the sound of an explosion Thursday. Petro arrived in Ukraine from Detroit earlier this year and was supposed to go back to the U.S. but told NewsNation on Feb. 15 that he decided to stay to be with family. He spoke with NewsNation again shortly after the invasion began, from Yavoriv, a city in Western Ukraine near Poland’s border.

“Shortly after the explosion, about an hour after that, there was a knock at the door of where I’m staying,” Petro said. “And they had two summonses for two of the military police officers that I’m living with to pack their go-bag. And they have two to three hours, and they’re being drafted to the war.”

“We are here and we will defend our country.” Nazar Zinchuk, student, Lviv

Nazar Zinchuk, an economics student at Franko National University, said he is watching fellow Ukrainians buy weapons or flee the country as Russia’s invasion gets underway. But he’s staying.

“I was ready. And a year ago, and two years ago, and five years ago, I’m ready always to take the weapon and to go and fight for my country,” Zinchuk told NewsNation Thursday.

FEBRUARY 23

“We’re a nation of survivors” Melaniya Podolyak, activist, Lviv

Activist Melaniya Podolyak said in the first hours of Russia’s full invasion that the people fleeing cities and towns in the northeast of Ukraine are seeking shelter with friends and family farther west.

As she takes cover in the building where she lives, Podolyak said she’s taking calls from media all over the world looking for updates from within the country.

While she said, “no one is asking for boots on the ground,” she hoped other nations would do more to intervene and end the Russian invasion, including targeting more Russian officials directly with sanctions.

“We survived two world wars, occupations, and now this — I think it’s not the last you’ve seen from Ukrainians,” Podolyak said.

“I need to go now and survive today” Alex (last name withheld), student, Kyiv

Even as he prepared to head to a bomb shelter from his apartment in the center of Kyiv, Alex — who withheld his last name to protect his identity — said things seemed relatively calm in Ukraine’s capital shortly after the invasion began.

Saying he was worried for his parents, Alex said he didn’t plan to evacuate personally. While he’d prefer a peaceful solution, he said Ukrainians, “need to defend our ground.”

“I won’t say what I would do exactly, because I’m on TV now. But I could say that I wouldn’t work with Russian occupation,” he said.