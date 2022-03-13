Ukraine war moves west, sparking supply chain concerns

(NewsNation) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is moving west, and as a result, it’s triggering supply chain issues that could prevent people throughout the country from receiving food, water and other items essential to survival.

The supplies helping Ukranians survive have been coming into the country from the west, in an area that has so far been mostly untouched by the conflict. However, as Russian forces make their way further west, most recently with an airstrike just 25 miles from Poland, concerns about the supply chain have heightened.

The worry is that western and central Ukraine might suffer like southern Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol, where the supply chain is all but completely cut off. People in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian troops, are reported to be starving and without electricity or water.

NewsNation correspondent Robert Sherman, currently in Lviv, western Ukraine’s biggest city, said keeping roads and bridges intact has become a chief concern for organizations aiding Ukrainian civilians.

“The number one priority is to ensure that … those supply chains remain robust,” Sherman said Sunday. “We have seen more Russian … bombings and air raids in this western portion of Ukraine.” More intense fighting in the region might make it impossible to continue shipping essential items to “Kyiv and Kharkiv and some of those other cities that are besieged.”

As a result, he said, “We’re starting to see a bit more international pressure to ensure those supply chains remain strong.”