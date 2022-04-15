(NewsNation) — Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have had a far-reaching effect on countries across the globe.

Global oil and gas markets have felt the effects of Western countries’ sanctions on Russia. Europe is reliant on Russia for about a third of its oil imports.

This is partly why gas prices have gone up, spurring debate in the political sphere on how to deal with it. Some countries have sought to boost renewable energy as an alternative to Russian oil.

Julie McNamara, a deputy policy director with the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, came on “Morning in America” to answer a viewer’s question, and talk about how the Russia-Ukraine war is affecting the clean energy conversation.

With planes and convoys from both countries burning rubble, NewsNation viewer Paul DiCarlo said he’s concerned about how much carbon is being put into the atmosphere because of the war.

“It’s clear that the consequences of this war have been rippling out far beyond the borders, and one of those we’ve seen has been a major disruption to the fossil fuel supply chain,” McNamara said. “There’s no way to avoid the fact that fossil fuels are inextricably linked to this war, both in the ways in which they’re funding the Russian regime, but also the ways in which they’re exposing major geopolitical vulnerabilities of Europe, dependent on Russian gas, as well as the whole world, bearing those increases in oil prices from this disruption.”

Large questions— and major issues— are being raised with the potential to shape the world’s future when it comes to its energy choices.

“What are the implications of a global energy market when one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers is suddenly at the center of this fight?” McNamara said.

Clean energy, McNamara said, could help relieve geopolitical vulnerabilities seen in the Russia-Ukraine War, and also help address climate change.

“We see a path forward that both gives us independence from these challenges, and also sufficiently addresses climate action,” McNamara said. “It’s really not a choice. It’s really the only clear path ahead.”

Despite all the global turmoil, the world can’t afford not to act on climate change, McNamara said.

“We’re seeing the costs and consequences of climate impacts today,” McNamara said. “Over $100 billion of cost a year from climate damages already, and we know it’s only getting worse.”