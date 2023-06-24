Washington reacts to internal conflicts among Russian forces

FILE – In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — There’s been a lot of reaction in Washington to the rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow.



The general consensus NewsNation is hearing from U.S. officials is they are keeping a close eye monitoring this very fluid situation.



The White House issued a statement confirming that President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss the situation in Russia and affirm their unwavering support for Ukraine.

The president continues to be briefed on the situation throughout the day by his national security team.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley canceled a planned trip to the Middle East as the situation unfolded.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s office also confirmed he spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister today and that U.S. support will not change.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in with a cryptic warning on his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill also weighed in.

Senator Marco Rubio, who is on the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Intel committees, tweeted they are watching this “extraordinary internal conflict,” but that “no matter how it turns out, it is certain to have a significant and potentially historic impact.”

Rubio also speculated that if, in fact, Wagner were to stand down, it may be because current officials within the Russian defense ministry were being replaced by others who were loyal to Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner military group.

Congressman Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it’s “impossible to know the outcome, but the chaos in Russia is what comes of a legacy of lies and corruption.”

2024 GOP hopeful and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized the Biden administration for its rhetoric towards Putin.

“I wish I could say that Biden and Kamala would be on this but I’m worried that they’re not. It’s not a time for Biden to be aggressive against Putin. It’s a time for Biden to be aggressive in support of Ukraine. That’s the way we need to look at it going forward,” she said. “I would already be on the phone with Zelensky and all of our NATO allies talking about how we’re going to handle this going forward. Looking at the opportunities with Putin being very distracted, to go and see how we can move this further.”

