WATCH: Ukrainians wait in growing line for outbound trains

(NewsNation) — Thousands of Ukrainians stood in line for hours Monday as they waited in downtown Lviv for a train to take them from their now war-torn homeland.

Several people in line told NewsNation they’d like to return to Ukraine within about two months, but for now, they are in pursuit of safer dwellings.

More than 1.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Monday.

On March 1, the United Nations and humanitarian partners launched their coordinated relief effort Flash Appeals for a combined $1.7 billion in humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries.

The plan requires $1.1 billion to meet the needs of more than 6 million people affected and displaced by military operations throughout the next three months, according to the U.N.

The organization also called for $551 million to help Ukrainians who have fled across borders, most notably to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, according to an official statement on the U.N.’s website.