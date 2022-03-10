CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR estimates 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started three weeks ago.

However, many people have been forced from their homes but are choosing to stay in Ukraine — the U.N. refers to them as internally displaced people.

Anna Andrusyk is one of them; she fled Kyiv with her husband and two small children four days ago. They drove 300 miles away from their home, stopping in several cities. While her family continues to seek shelter, she said she plans on staying in her country.

“So far, we are relatively safe if I can use this expression,” Andrusyk said. “The first city where we stopped, the next morning, when we left, and in two hours, four to eight Russian rockets damaged a part of that city, though it’s not the linked of the front. It’s like deep in the country far away from the front, so I can’t say that we are absolutely safe, relatively safe we are.”

Andrusyk has been living in a cellar since the bombing started. She and her family sought shelter for eight days at her mother-in-law’s home. Her family first went there after leaving their fifth-floor apartment after waking up one morning to the sound of explosions.

“We decided to go to my mother-in-law, which is still in Kyiv in the western part because she had that cellar. It’s a big place where she keeps the pickles the veggies, and we thought that it can be safe enough for us to stay,” Andrusyk explained.

She continued, “It happens so that this is the in the western part of Ukraine and this is where the Russian troops are trying to get to key for from the very beginning of the war from the very first days. So after hearing explosions and shootings, we decided to leave.”

Andrusyk worked as a tour guide and takes pride in her homeland. So, the thought of losing the country’s beautiful sights and landmarks left her afraid.

“I do [fear] that we can lose some historical signs, but we are living right now. Every day, every single minute is happening with the history of our nation of our country. And knowing that people can save something, even losing something can be also a new history to talk about,” Andrusyk explained.

She continued, “Obviously, World War II brought a lot of damage in Europe. But World War II is history right now to talk about, and hopefully, after we win, and of course, we will win; I will be even more proud.”