(NewsNation Now) — Russia is currently bombarding Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and heading toward its capital, Kyiv. Michael Rud, a Kyiv resident, joined “Morning in America” to share his experience on the ground.

Rud says its been devastating to watch his homeland crumble. He is currently living in downtown Kyiv but says he is considering joining the fight.

“I don’t have war experience but here we can help to build defense, to be volunteers. I’m thinking about taking arms and fighting,” he said.

He says the country is supplying weapons to everyone, but priority is given to those with military experience. The Ukrainian government has urged residents to shelter in place or join in the fighting.

Rud says the capital is quiet now, but neighboring cities have had lots of explosions in the days since the attack began.

“Just before the start of the program, we had again, air signals flying on us,” Rud said. He said he hears air raid sirens at least 20 times a day.

He thanked America for the sanctions imposed on Russia and for weapons.

“It’s working,” he said.

“We want the weapons to defend ourselves and to stop the war, not to continue it. We just want them to leave,” he added.