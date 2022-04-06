(NewsNation) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters are the target of a new round of sanctions announced by President Joe Biden’s administration Wednesday.

The new sanctions include a ban on all new investments in Russia, increased restrictions on two major financial institutions in Russia — Sberbank and Alfa-Bank — and penalties on Russian government officials and their family members, including Putin’s daughters, Katerina Tikhonova, 36, and Mariya Putina, 35. Putin’s daughters will be cut off from the U.S. financial system and any assets they hold in the United States will be frozen.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” a senior administration official said.

The move against Putin’s daughters may be mostly symbolic, though, since it’s unclear if they have any significant assets outside of Russia.

Putin has kept his family, like most things about his personal life, masked in secrecy. Although it is known that his two daughters are shared with his ex-wife Lyudmila, they are rarely seen in public. The Kremlin has never confirmed names, ages, where they live, or released any recent photographs.

In 2015, Putin briefly mentioned that his daughters were educated in Russia but dodged other questions surrounding them.

FILE PHOTO: Katerina Tikhonova (L), daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dances with Ivan Klimov during the World Cup Rock’n’Roll Acrobatic Competition in Krakow, Poland, in this April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jakub Dabrowski/File Photo

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

“My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them,” Putin said. “They speak three foreign languages fluently. I never discuss my family with anyone.”

Although Putina and Tikhonova may not be significantly impacted by U.S. sanctions, the administration could be looking to send a message to Putin.

The United States also issued sanctions against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s Security Council, including former president and prime minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Biden on Wednesday drew a parallel between the seemingly lavish lives of Russia’s ultra-rich oligarchs, and the families suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

“These oligarchs and their family members are not allowed to hold on to their wealth in Europe and the United States,” he said, “and keep these yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, their luxury vacation homes, while children in Ukraine are being killed, displaced from their homes every single day.”

Senior administration officials say the targets have “enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine.”

The European Union could be soon to follow, floating the possibility of similar sanctions against Russian oligarch families this week.