(NewsNation Now) — While the U.S. and many western countries are harshly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin still has a handful of friends supporting him, and a few world leaders are taking a neutral stance.

Wednesday, a United Nations General Assembly resolution deploring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops, garnered the support of most of the world.

A total of 141 countries voted in favor, but four countries joined Russia in voting against it — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria.

Belarus has proved instrumental to Putin’s act of aggression. President Alexander Lukashenko offered his country up as a staging ground for the invasion.

A total of 35 countries abstained from the resolution, including the United Arab Emirates, China and India, the world’s largest democracy.

Russia and India have long-standing military ties. The UAE said the result of the vote was “a foregone conclusion,” but called for dialogue and de-escalation.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to condemn the invasion, claiming he would remain neutral, and said a big part of Ukraine speaks Russian.

Cuba’s regime says Russia has the right to defend itself.

And in Venezuela, President Nicholas Maduro referenced what he called “Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Other countries with disputed or “break-away” territories are watching closely. That includes China, whose government has long laid claim to Taiwan.

Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” partnership after publicly meeting. Putin has voiced support for China’s stance that democratically governed Taiwan belongs to communist-controlled China.