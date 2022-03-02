(NewsNation Now) — After speaking to her U.S. Navy husband, who is currently deployed, Amber Bernbeck said she is feeling better.

But the uncertainty and worry she feels still lingers, as she says, “Anything can happen at any moment.”

Bernbeck’s husband was already on deployment when his orders were changed after Russia attacked Ukraine. NewsNation isn’t disclosing his name or location for safety reasons.

Thousands of U.S. troops were deployed to bases in Poland, Germany and Romania to bolster NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion.

Although President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained that the U.S isn’t sending troops directly to Ukraine, Bernbeck said she is still concerned about the conflict spilling over to a country her husband is in.

“He tried to remind me, ‘We’re not getting in it, we’re not getting in it,” she said. However, “Just because we’re not getting into something doesn’t mean something can’t pull us in,” Bernbeck added.

Even though her husband has been in the Navy for years, having to live without him doesn’t get easier. For Bernbeck, the hardest thing for her to deal with is the unknown.

Seeing her three children, a 2-year-old son, and 6- and 10-year-old daughters deal with their father being away has been upsetting for Bernbeck as well.

“It’s been hard on them,” she said. “My oldest daughter, it’s easier because she knows and understands a little more, but my 6-year-old, and two-year-old— all i can say is daddy’s at work and he’ll be home soon.”

Throughout all the challenges, Bernbeck said she has a good support system.

“My family has been a big support, my friends have been amazing. and my neighbors have helped me through a lot just with anxiety and depression,” Bernbeck said.

To others in the same position, Bernbeck said it helps to get a hobby. And more importantly, if they’re struggling, “reach out,” Bernbeck said.

“There are so many communities on Facebook,” Bernbeck said. “We’re lucky to have social media.”