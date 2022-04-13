(NewsNation) ⁠— On day 49 of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, most of the country still remains in the hands of the Ukrainians.

While Russian troops tried to take the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine forces were able to keep them at bay.

The Institute for the Study of War, which has been tracking the invasion, has shown that the main effort is now in eastern Ukraine, especially the areas around the Donbas, which Russia already controls.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, soldiers are regrouping with new equipment and new soldiers. Specifically, troops that have been taken out of Kyiv and northern Ukraine are being moved back now into eastern Ukraine.

Still, a full-scale invasion of eastern Ukraine has not happened yet, as Russia is still trying to reconstitute its units.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show large convoys of troops stationed about five miles from Ukraine’s border. Maxar said these contain more than 200 vehicles.

Russian troops, though, according to Ukrainian intelligence, are still struggling with low morale and equipment failures that have troubled them throughout the invasion.



