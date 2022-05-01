This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

Some women and children were evacuated from a steel plant considered the besieged city of Mariupol’s last defensive stronghold. Hundreds are still believed to remain trapped there, though, with little food, water or medicine.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukraine’s president, according to footage released early Sunday. During her visit, she praised the Ukrainian people’s courage and vowed continued U.S. support. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says American diplomats plan to return to Ukraine as soon as possible, and they’re making “initial visits” to Lviv to prepare.

Sweden said a Russian military plane violated its airspace after a Russian AN-30 propeller plane flew toward the area and briefly entered it before leaving. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish public radio that the violation was “unacceptable” and “unprofessional.”

A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa. Local authorities are urging residents in the area to shelter in place. Maksym Marchenko, Odesa’s regional governor, said the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea. No injuries were reported.

Ukraine’s national grid operator says they’ve restored “reliable” power supply in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Around 100,000 people are believed to be in blockaded Mariupol, including 1,000 civilians.

The United Nations is working to get the civilians out of the plan, although numerous previous attempts have failed.

People on the ground are still awaiting a humanitarian convoy of some sort, Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

“They’re not telling where this humanitarian convoy is. They don’t want to release that information publicly,” Dobriansky said. “But there are some buses and vehicles being tracked over closer and closer to the occupied territories, especially Mariupol.”

At this point, it is a very bad situation, he added.

“I can tell you almost certainly that no soldier in that facility wants to be captured alive, they will likely be tortured,” Dobriansky said. “Essentially it is a death sentence for any soldier in that in that steel mill, if Russia were to come inside.

Mariupol is one of Ukraine’s most devastated cities, lying in bombed-out ruins after Russia’s invasion. But all across the country, there is still chaos and suffering as a result of the now months-long war.

“That is the nature of this horrible war, the fact that no civilian is safe,” Dobriansky said. “You might think that you’re safe in Odesa, 100 kilometers and hundreds of kilometers away from the fighting. And yet we’ve seen numerous times missiles come over from Russian territory, flown 1000s of kilometers away, land in something that they say close to a fuel depot, but always civilians die.”

U.S. officials continue to pledge support for Ukraine, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who praised the courage of the Ukrainian people after leading a congressional delegation to Kyiv to assess Ukraine’s needs. Ukraine officials, for their part, have been asking for more support as Russians advance through the country’s east, signaling a shift in the war.

Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aids for three hours Saturday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says American diplomats are making plans to return soon.