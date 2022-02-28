World condemns Russia-Ukraine invasion

(NewsNation Now) — There is a universal condemnation for Russia from the free world as its invasion of Ukraine stretches into day five. Now, President Joe Biden is hosting a call with allies Monday to further discuss united response.

Over the weekend, nations joined together to impose more severe sanctions on Russia. Yet, Russian President Vladimir Putin is furthering his attack by ordering his country’s deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, to be on high alert.

“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Monday’s meeting is an emergency session as the U.S. and NATO condemn Putin “dangerous rhetoric.”

“If you combine this rhetoric with what they’re doing on the ground in Ukraine, waging war against an independent sovereign nation, conducting a fully fledged invasion of Ukraine, this adds to the seriousness of the situation,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on CNN.

The European union shut down airspace to every Russian plane, financing for weapons purchases for Ukraine and banned Russian news outlets for spreading propaganda. This adds to the already harsh sanctions leveled by the U.S., EU, U.K. and Canada over the weekend, even personally sanctioning Putin and his foreign minister.

Other sanctions include cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.

Japan announced Sunday it will stand with the entire G7 in these sanctions — even more drastically cutting off Russia’s economy.

Biden has authorized the State Department to send $350 million in weapons to the Ukraine military. Germany also announced it will send thousands of weapons to Ukraine.

The U.S. announced more restrictions for Russia Monday. It prohibited transactions with the Russian Central Bank and National Wealth Fund in dollars, meaning those banks will not be able to access hundreds of billions of assets in the United States or in dollars.

