Zelenskyy echoes Churchill in historic speech

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is displayed on the screen as he addresses British lawmakers in the House of Commons in London, Thursday March 8, 2022. Speaking by video link, the Ukrainian leader urged the U.K. to increase sanctions on Russia, to recognize Russia as “a terrorist country” and to keep Ukraine’s skies safe. He was given a standing ovation by members from all parties in the House of Commons. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

(NewsNation) — He has become a hero, not just to Ukraine, but to the entire western world. As each day goes by, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to rise to the occasion, giving strength to the people of Ukraine and earning the admiration of his allies.

His now weary face is known around the globe and his leadership is prompting comparisons to one of the greatest wartime leaders in modern history: Winston Churchill, who rallied the British public as prime minister during World War II’s darkest days.

And while experts say their styles could not be more different, both men mastered the media of their age.

Zelenskyy’s willingness to talk directly to the citizens of Ukraine, expressing to them what’s at stake during this crisis, has captivated the world. After another stirring speech Tuesday, many are drawing parallels between the two wartime leaders.

“We will not give up, and we will not lose. We will continue fighting for our land whatever the cost,” Zelenskyy said during an address to British lawmakers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Ukrainian leader moved the hearts of everyone in the chamber.

“May I say never before in all our centuries of our parliamentary democracy has the House listened to such an address,” Johnson said. “In a great European capital, now, within range of Russian guns, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and for freedom. “

It was a speech that has some experts drawing parallels to the man who is credited with helping defeat the Nazis during World War II.

As Britain stood alone against Germany in 1940, facing seemingly impossible odds, Churchill famously told Parliament, “Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say: This was their finest hour.”

Churchill predicted the road to victory would be long and hard fought and he worked to keep British spirits high by giving gripping speeches in Parliament and on the radio, while also persuading U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to provide military support to the fight.

Zelenskyy has also taken to social media to demonstrate strength by not leaving the country and rallied citizens around the world to the fight against Russian forces.

Justin Reash of the International Churchill Society said there are similarities between the two leaders.

“His style certainly invokes Winston Churchill sound … the sense that he’s present, he speaks clearly. He gave them accurate updates, especially at times that were very depressing,” Reash said.