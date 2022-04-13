(NewsNation) — Western weaponry in Ukraine helped block Russia’s offensive thus far, but the fight is ramping up as it heads to the Eastern Donbas region.

The majority of Ukraine’s weapons came from the United States. It included more than 12,000 weapons designed to defeat armored vehicles, some 1,400 shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition, among many other things. Dozens of other nations are adding to the totals.

The Biden administration is preparing yet another, more diverse, package of military support possibly totaling $750 million to be announced in the coming days. If approved, the aid package would be on top of the $1.7 billion in aid already sent since Russia invaded more than seven weeks ago.

This comes as Russia said Wednesday 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol. Still, these armaments have helped the Ukrainian military defy predictions that it would be quickly overrun by Russia.

Now, Ukraine appears to have new leverage in the fight after detaining oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, had escaped from house arrest. Last year, authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who denies wrongdoing.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday his operatives had “conducted a lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation” to arrest Medvedchuk, but did not give details. He’s hoping to do a prisoner swap with Putin to end the war.

U.S. officials and analysts offer numerous explanations for why the Russians have had so little success interdicting Western arms moving overland from neighboring countries, including Poland. Among the likely reasons: Russia’s failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has limited its use of air power. Also, the Russians have struggled to deliver weapons and supplies to their own troops in Ukraine.

Some say Moscow’s problem begins at home.

“So the Russians have to find the needle in this very big haystack to destroy the weapons and ammo they’re after and not waste scarce munitions on trucks full of printer paper or baby diapers or who knows what,” said Stephen Biddle, a professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.

Even with this Western assistance, it’s uncertain whether Ukraine will ultimately prevail against Russian forces. The Biden administration has drawn the line at committing U.S. troops to the fight. It has opted instead to orchestrate international condemnation and economic sanctions, provide intelligence information, bolster NATO’s eastern flank to deter a wider war with Russia and donate weapons.

In mid-March, a Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said arms shipments would be targeted.

“We warned the United States that pumping weapons into Ukraine from a number of countries as it has orchestrated isn’t just a dangerous move but an action that turns the respective convoys into legitimate targets,” he said in televised remarks.

So far, the Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction.

On Monday, the Russians said they destroyed four S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers that had been given to Ukraine by an unspecified European country. Slovakia, a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine, donated just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said long-range missiles were used to hit two Ukrainian ammo depots.

As the fighting intensifies in the Donbas and perhaps along the coastal corridor to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, Putin may feel compelled to strike harder at the arms pipeline, which Zelenskyy has called vital to his nation’s survival.

In the meantime, a staggering volume and range of war materiel is arriving almost daily.

“The scope and speed of our support to meeting Ukraine’s defense needs are unprecedented in modern times,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary. He said the approximately $2.5 billion in weapons and other material that has been offered to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration is equivalent to more than half of Ukraine’s normal defense budget.

The specific routes used to move the U.S. and other Western materials into Ukraine are secret for security reasons, but the basic process is not. Just this week, two U.S. military cargo planes arrived in Eastern Europe with items ranging from machine guns and small arms ammunition to body armor and grenades, the Pentagon said.

A similar load is due later this week to complete delivery of $800 million in assistance approved by President Joe Biden just one month ago. The weapons and equipment are offloaded, moved onto trucks and driven into Ukraine by Ukrainian soldiers for delivery.

Kirby said the material sometimes reaches troops in the field within 48 hours of entering Ukraine.