Zelenskyy warns of war crimes against Ukrainians

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that Russian forces are deliberately killing civilians in the city of Bucha and elsewhere in the country. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the U.N. Security Council Tuesday over these atrocities.

In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine’s east to gain control of Donbas. Russian forces are also focused on seizing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, the General Staff said on its Facebook page. Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russian-backed separatists and recognized by Moscow as independent states.

The General Staff said access to Kharkiv in the east, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was blocked.

“The enemy is regrouping troops and concentrating its efforts on preparing an offensive operation in the east of our country,” the statement said. “The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Zelenskyy’s meeting at 10 a.m. ET with the U.N. Security Council comes after he surveyed the carnage in cities outside the capital, Kyiv on Monday. Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces.

“In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago,” Zelenskyy said.

He called it genocide, warning it could be even more widespread than what we’re seeing in these images from Bucha.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there is “clear evidence of war crimes” in Bucha that demands new punitive measures.

“I’m in favor of a new round of sanctions and in particular on coal and gasoline. We need to act,” he said on France-Inter radio.

Though united in outrage, the European allies appeared split on how to respond. President Joe Biden has said Russian President Vladimir Putin should face trial for war crimes.

“We have to get all the details so this can be an actual — have a war crime trial,” Biden said.

The U.S. is working closely with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to collect evidence, as the international criminal court investigates. And the U.S. is expected to argue to the U.N. General Assembly that Russia should be removed from the human rights council, asking for a vote this week.

Biden is also promising more sanctions, in partnership with allies, as Russian forces aren’t retreating but repositioning in Ukraine.

“We have to hold them accountable,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland said on “Morning in America.” “Later this week, Congress will be voting on the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act. This is really going to require President Biden to submit a report to Congress on the U.S. government’s efforts to collect, analyze and preserve evidence that will lead to a prosecution of for war crimes for President Putin.”

Strickland says Russia’s war in Ukraine has united NATO forces against Putin.

“He has strengthened our resolve, and he has made us more united.” she said.

Russia denies it has killed any civilians. The country said the accusations are “provocation” by the Ukrainian government.