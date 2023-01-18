Former diplomat on Zelenskyy’s helicopter crash response

KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the world after a deadly helicopter crash killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John E. Herbst joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss Russia’s assault on Ukraine and how the rest of the world can help Zelenskyy end this war.

“I am not advocating (for) American troops being used,” Herbst said. “I believe that the ability of the Ukrainian military we’ve already seen. If we send them not just the tanks, not just the Patriots, but also the long-range missiles, and we send them an adequate quantity, Putin will be defeated.”