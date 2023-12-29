Russian egg crisis: What’s behind price hikes?

(NewsNation) — In a recent Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his end-of-year news conference, a woman had a simple request for the government: Bring down the price of eggs.

Her criticism prompted an apology from Putin, who said it was a “failure of the government’s work” that egg prices have soared 40% in 2023.

It’s a major problem besetting the country that is approaching two years since it launched its invasion of Ukraine, which prompted swift and harsh global sanctions.

What’s driving the price hikes?

Economic analysts point to the increase in military spending that has caused inflation in consumer goods, according to the Kyiv Post. The newspaper says eggs are a staple in many Russian families, and long lines have formed outside shops as people try to get their hands on the now coveted source of protein.

Things seem to have “spiraled out of control” this week, Newsweek reported, after an attempt was made on the life of the head of a poultry farm. Gennady Shiryaev, 59, was shot at while driving home. Police are investigating the incident.

The collapse of the ruble may also be contributing.

The currency’s devaluation has triggered an exodus of migrant workers on poultry farms, leading to a labor shortage, Poultry World reported.

“Russia’s leading egg manufacturer, poultry farm Sinyavskaya, has notified retailers about the risk of shipment delays and cancellation of some orders,” according to the news outlet. “The company claimed it lacks 25-30% of personnel, attributing this to an outflow of workers, primarily immigrants.”

The price of chicken feed is up, too.

Putin’s ally President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus appears to have taken notice of his neighbor’s troubles. Lukashenko commented on it at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in St. Petersburg, teasing Putin that Belarus’ agricultural industry was in better shape.

“We have achieved a high level of food self-sufficiency, which in Belarus is almost 100%,” he said, as reported by Metro. “We cover our domestic needs in grain, pork, meat, poultry, milk, vegetables, vegetable oils — and eggs.”

Putin joked back: “Give us a little, don’t be greedy.”

Eggs aren’t the only thing in short supply. A Newsweek analysis found that Western sanctions have contributed to a nationwide fuel shortage and other items including paper, tires and airplane parts.