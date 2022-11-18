Russia signaling willingness to discuss Brittney Griner swap

(NewsNation) — Russian officials are now signaling, according to reports, that they are willing to discuss a prisoner exchange involving WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was transferred to a penal colony recently to serve her nine-year sentence for drug possession, and convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Attorney and former State Department official David Tafuri joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to discuss the situation. Tafuri suggested that, after much wrangling, Russia may finally be willing to entertain the idea of an exchange.

Watch Tafuri’s interview above.