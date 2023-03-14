Russian aircraft struck drone over international waters

(NewsNation) — Military officials confirmed Russian fighter jets struck a U.S. drone over international waters.

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted a U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft over the Black Sea. One aircraft struck the propeller of the drone, requiring it to be brought down in international waters.

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, confirmed the incident.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” he said.

Military leaders said before the crash, one of the Russian planes dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.”

The crash was described as part of a pattern of dangerous actions from Russian pilots interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft in international airspace.

“U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker added.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the collision, which National Security Adviser John Kirby described as “not uncommon,” noting there have been other intercepts in recent weeks.