South Korea bans production and sale of dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog farm in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Dog meat consumption, a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula, isn’t explicitly prohibited or legalized in South Korea. But more and more people want it banned, and there’s increasing public awareness of animal rights and worries about South Korea’s international image. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(NewsNation) — South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a landmark ban on the production and sales of dog meat, as public calls for a prohibition have grown sharply in recent years.

The bill would make slaughtering, breeding and sale of dog meat for human consumption illegal starting in 2027 and punishable by 2-3 years in prison. It doesn’t provide any penalties for eating dog meat.

Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula but recent surveys show more than half of South Koreans want dog meat banned and a majority no longer eat it. But one in every three South Koreans still opposes a ban even though they don’t consume it.

The National Assembly passed the bill by a 208-0 vote. It will become law after being endorsed by the Cabinet Council and signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, considered formalities since his government supports the ban.

The bill offers assistance to dog farmers and others in the industry in shutting down their businesses and shifting to alternatives. Details are to be worked out among government officials, farmers, experts and animal rights activists.

A Gallup Korea poll last year showed 64% opposed dog meat consumption. The survey found only 8% of respondents had eaten dog within the past year, down from 27% in 2015.

