Spanish rescue workers carry tired dog from hiking trail

(NewsNation) — Spanish rescue workers Friday helped an exhausted dog that had been walking with its family in the Serra Gelada area of the Alicante Province.

Images posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante show firefighters placing a harness on the tired dog and transporting it on a stretcher.

The furry friend suffered pain in its hind legs that kept it from walking any further before crews showed up to help out, firefighters said.

When posting pictures of the rescue, crews also issued a get well soon message for the pup, saying: “Que mejore pronto.”

According to local media reports, the dog was safely taken to its family’s vehicle.