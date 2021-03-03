Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, rattles neighboring countries

ATHENS, Greece (NewsNation Now) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck central Greece on Wednesday and was felt as far away as the capitals of neighboring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

The quake sent people rushing out of homes and office buildings into the streets in the town of Larissa.

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damage or injuries so far but added: “My colleagues felt it, it was strong.”

The earthquake Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The U.S. Geological Survey also reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 while the seismological institute of the Aritotle University of Thessaloniki put the magnitude at 6.0.

It is common for magnitudes to vary between seismological institutes in the early hours after an earthquake.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.

Numerous aftershocks rattled the area, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region. The vast majority of earthquakes cause no damage or injuries.

Last October, an earthquake that struck the eastern Greek Aegean island of Samos and the nearby Turkish coast killed two people on Samos and at least 75 people in Turkey.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.