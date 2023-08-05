Study: Political animosity isn’t just America’s problem

(NewsNation) — A new study shows people tend to dislike those who belong to an opposing political party, a sign that America’s time of partisan division isn’t all that unique.

The study from Tilburg University in the Netherlands found that people are also more likely to have a favorable opinion of those from the same political ideology.

The study sample consisted of nearly 10,000 respondents living in Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The study echoes findings from a 2014 Pew Research Center analysis which showed, nearly a decade ago, that division between Republicans and Democrats was the highest it had been since 1994.