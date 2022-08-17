Taiwan showcases arsenal with military drills amid China tensions

(NewsNation) — Taiwan showcased its most advanced fighter jet Wednesday during military drills, which came after China held its own exercises this week and imposed sanctions on Taiwan.

It was the latest development in ongoing tensions between the neighbors, which escalated in the past month after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China rebuked the visit and has flexed its military muscles ever since.

The country’s latest moves are no surprise, said retired Maj. Gen. William Enyart. He joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to discuss the back-and-forth drills.