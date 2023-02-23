US to expand troop presence in Taiwan: Sources

(NewsNation) — The U.S. is reportedly set to expand the number of troops helping train forces in Taiwan as the island continues to face a growing threat from China.

Two U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters the Pentagon was expected to increase that number in the coming months.

A small number of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train their forces.

While an invasion may not be imminent, U.S. defense officials are urging to increase troop presence.

One U.S. commander in the region warned “everything needs to go faster.”

U.S. troops will help train the Taiwanese military on U.S. weapons systems and maneuvers that could help the island defend itself should China invade.

Defense officials told NewsNation the Michigan National Guard is training a contingent of the Taiwanese Army on U.S. soil.

The White House reiterated its support for Taiwan.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “When it comes to Taiwan, our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China and consistent with our One China policy that has not changed our commitment to Taiwan contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability.”

Beijing sees the self-governing island as its own and over the last year started staging large-scale military operations around Taiwan to flex its muscles.

It has launched combat drills in the sea and in the skies around Taiwan.

The Pentagon says plans for the training were in motion well before a Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. soil.

This week, U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan, including the chairman of the new House select committee on China, which is urging Washington to arm Taiwan much faster.

The U.S. and its allies are strengthening defenses in the Pacific.

The U.S. is expanding access to four additional military bases in the Philippines. Japan is hiking its defense budget. Australia is working to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

China still boasts the world’s largest navy fleet and has conducted more ballistic missile tests than the rest of the world combined.

Tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan heightened ever since then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last summer.

A visit is in the works for new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and is said to be in the early stages.

China is already warning Washington against the visit.