Taiwan vulnerable to China as US focuses on Ukraine

(NewsNation) — As the United States is focusing on supplying military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, some are wondering if the U.S. is leaving Taiwan out to dry.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that the flow of arms and money to Ukraine will face new scrutiny.

With any funding, McCarthy said, the GOP will ensure “there is no blank check … there is accountability, and there’s audits.” McCarthy’s party is preparing to take control of the U.S. House.

Since the war started, the United States has sent more that $18 billion in defensive aid to Ukraine. Now, President Joe Biden is asking for another $22 billion in aid, and he wants Congress to approve it before Christmas.

Ukraine is fighting off the Russians with as many as seven thousand rounds a day, including howitzers, stinger anti-aircraft missiles and small arms fire.

The conflict is putting pressure on the Pentagon arms stockpile and leaving Taiwan waiting for promised U.S. weapons as it faces a growing military threat from mainland China.

A new report to Congress says delivery of weapons to Ukraine, along with supply chain issues, has created a backlog of arms shipments.

The incoming Republican chairman of the foreign affairs committee, Mike McCaul, vows that the new Congress elected will investigate.

“In some cases, we have more than a three year backlog of foreign military sales that I signed off on in my position that have yet to be delivered into Taiwan,” McCaul said in a statement.

U.S. officials are on record predicting that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could come as early as 2027. The Navy’s top officer is going as far as to say it could come this year, or next.

At the White House, the national security council spokesman said the administration is working to get allies on the U.S. arms they’ve been promised.

“What I can tell you is that we are constantly balancing, as we must, our own inventories, the inventories of our allies and partners and people with whom we conduct arm sales. As well as, of course, the inventory that the Ukrainian armed forces need to fight the Russian aggression,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson.

Sources at the Pentagon today pushed back on reports that continued aid to Ukraine is indirectly impacting Taiwan’s readiness. They say that Taiwan’s purchases are all new off the production line, and weapons heading to Ukraine are from existing stockpiles.