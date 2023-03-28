Taliban claims abandoned US military vehicles added to army

(NewsNation) — The Taliban says it is growing its arsenal with the use of military vehicles that were abandoned by the U.S. during its chaotic withdrawal from the country in 2021.

The Taliban claims to have repaired and put back to use around 300 of the vehicles. Photos released on Twitter show the trucks parked in lines in depots.

Retired Col. Daniel Davis, a senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities, says even if the claim is true, the vehicles probably won’t last very long.

“It’s going to be a deteriorating asset no matter what,” Davis said Tuesday on “NewsNation: Rush Hour.” “These pose no threat to the United States.”

