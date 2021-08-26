Capital flags at half-staff for Afghan deaths

Workers walk on the roof of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after lowering the flag for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and others killed in the attack in Afghanistan.

The speaker’s office said she had ordered the flags lowered Thursday after the bombings outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The toll of service members who died has risen rose to 13, according to Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman at Central Command. The latest number of injured is now 18, all of whom were in the process of being evacuated from Afghanistan on specially equipped C-17s with surgical units.

At least 60 Afghans also died.

The identities and units of those killed will be withheld until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications are complete, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.