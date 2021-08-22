Woman helps rescue all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A determined mother managed to successfully rescue members of an all-girls robotic team from Afghanistan in the midst of the Taliban’s resurgence in the country.

While some of the girls are still in Afghanistan, Allyson Reneau is on a mission to get all of them out.

She met the girls several years ago at a conference in Washington, D.C., and stayed in touch with them.

“I found these girls to be the most courageous and humble girls who really pay the ultimate price just to get a high school education and pursue engineering,” said Reneau.

She said she felt the girls were in danger even days before the fall of Afghanistan and said she’d “never forgive herself” if something happened to her.

“You never know what [the girls] are going to do,” she said. “They are impressive young ladies. We’ll stage them in Qatar and then see what choices they’d like to make and where they’d like to go to school.”

