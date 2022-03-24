(NewsNation) — There are thousands of forces under NATO command stationed along Eastern Europe in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine, with plans to grow that coalition.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will double its presence in the area.

Currently, NATO has 40,000 troops stationed across the Eastern border of Europe in what’s called an enhanced forward presence, to send a clear message to Russia that any attempts to advance beyond Ukraine will be met with force. These troops are in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Special forces with NATO stationed in Romania are ready to move should that be necessary because they are a rapid response team. And NATO has an air defense system in Germany and in Turkey which can respond to any aggression by Russia from the air.

It was announced that new battle groups are going to the border in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria to provide additional support. That means thousands of new troops, plus additional aircraft and ships to support them.

NATO’s emergency summit on the Russia-Ukraine War opened Thursday, with Stoltenberg saying the alliance is determined to continue to ratchet up the costs on Russia for its aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders for more support as they met for the talks in Brussels.

“Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters,” Zelenskyy said.