(NewsNation) — American government employees are being told to shelter in place by the U.S. Consulate General Tijuana after reports of violence in parts of Baja, California.

The U.S. Consulate said in a tweet that there are reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate.

At least 10 vehicles were set on fire, Tijuana’s mayor, Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, said per NBC San Diego.

Ramírez said he has 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops ready if needed, the local news outlet wrote.

“We will apply all the strength of our Government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks,” Marina del Pilar, governor of Baja California, said on Twitter.

NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported that those in the Baja, California, area are being told to avoid the area and seek shelter.

Baja Beach Fest, a three-day music festival, is happening in that area of Mexico this weekend. Festival organizers said they are aware of the “unfortunate events” that happened and that safety measures are being taken in Baja.

“I encourage our binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents,” San Diego County Vice Chair Nora Vargas said, according to KTLA.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.