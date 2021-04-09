Timeline: Britain’s Prince Philip through the years

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth who played a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99. Take a look at the key moments throughout his life from the Reuters archive in the player above.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

A Greek prince, he married Elizabeth in 1947 playing a key role in modernizing the monarchy in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace being the one key figure the queen could turn to and trust.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.