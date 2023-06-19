Search underway for tourist submarine visiting Titanic wreckage

(NewsNation) — An urgent search is underway for a small submarine carrying a group of people touring the ship wreckage of the Titanic, according to multiple reports.

The missing submersible, the Titan, which holds up to five people onboard, carries tourists to view the Titanic’s remains about 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The infamous ship sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

It is unclear whether the tour had gotten lost or if there was an issue on board.

A @USCG C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off #CapeCod.



The Titan can reach depths of more than 13,000 feet and carries five people, three of whom may be tourists. The sub has an oxygen supply for four days and has a real-time monitoring system that analyzes the pressure on the hull and integrity of the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

One of those on board is British businessman Hamish Harding. Before the mission launched, Harding wrote on Facebook that it was expected to be the only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023 and they were set to launch due to a weather window that just opened up.

“We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do,” Harding wrote.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

A map shows the search area as the Coast Guard looks for a missing submarine

Just how deep would the submarine have to go to reach the wreck of the Titanic?

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more developments.