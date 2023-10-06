Tourist bitten by bat in Australia fears rare infectious disease

(NewsNation) — A tourist visiting Australia had a harrowing encounter with a bat that left medical professionals concerned she contracted a fatal virus.

Sandi Galloway and her husband Gordon were sightseeing in Cairns, Queensland when the incident occurred.

According to multiple reports, Galloway “felt something flying” over her head.”

“Next thing, I felt this sting, like two pinpricks on my forehead,” Galloway told the Cairns Post.

At first, Galloway, who is partially blind, didn’t believe she had been bitten by a bat despite her partner telling her that’s what had happened.

It “was probably a spider,” she said.

In fact, Galloway had been bitten by a flying fox, the largest species of bat, with a wingspan of up to 5 feet.

According to reports, Australian bats don’t carry rabies, but they can transmit Lyssavirus, which attacks the nervous system and, if untreated, has had a 100% mortality rate.

Alarmed, Galloway sought medical treatment and was referred to an infectious disease expert.

According to reports, Lyssavirus can take years to cause symptoms and can be treated with vaccines if they are administered before it takes hold.

As a result, Galloway underwent a series of five injections as a precaution.

Furthermore, Galloway vowed never to return to Cairns unless all of the bats were relocated.

She even called on the local government to eradicate the risk before it happens to someone else.