‘Put your cup of tea down’: Police in UK reprimand driver

(NewsNation) — A driver in the United Kingdom drinking tea was reprimanded by police during a motorway safety operation, video released by National Highways shows.

The man was captured on film by a Cheshire officer last summer as part of Operation Tramline, a safety initiative that utilized unmarked cabs operated by police.

“You might want to put your cup of tea down and concentrate on driving,” the officer is heard saying in the video.

The driver was issued a ticket for not being in proper control of his vehicle, resulting in three points being added to his license and a £100 fine, the National Highways said.

Police have launched another traffic safety initiative. dubbed Operation Pennine, that will take place during the month of October. Officers in unmarked cabs will be on the lookout for infractions including failure to use a seatbelt and using a phone while driving.

“Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel. However, some drivers are putting themselves and others at risk through using mobile phones, driving without a seatbelt or even handling a boiling hot drink at the wheel,” said Lisa Scott, National Highways’ Regional Safety Program Manager for the North West.